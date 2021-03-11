Tata Sons appoints Campbell Wilson as CEO and MD of Air India

New Delhi, May 12
Tata Sons, the new owner of Air India, on Thursday announced the appointment of Campbell Wilson as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of the airline.
In an official statement the group company said, the board of Air India has approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals.
Wilson, 50, is the CEO of Scoot, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. He has 26 years of experience in the aviation industry across both full service and low-cost airlines, it said in the statement.
Quoting Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the statement read, “I am delighted to welcome Campbell to Air India. He is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia. I look forward to working with him in building a world-class airline.”
In his acceptance statement Wilson said, “It is an honour to be selected to lead the iconic Air India and be a part of the highly respected Tata Group. Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world, offering world-class products and services with a distinct customer experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality. I am excited to join Air India and Tata colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition.”
Earlier in February this year, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India. But, he declined to take up the position amid controversies over his views related to India and objections raised by right-wing grouping Swadeshi Jagaran Manch.
