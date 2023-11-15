Tata Steel to cut 800 jobs in Netherlands

New Delhi
Tata Steel has said it will cut 800 jobs in the Netherlands to ensure structural competitiveness and profitability. In October 2021, Tata Steel completed the process of separating Tata Steel UK and Tata Steel Netherlands as two independent companies from Tata Steel Europe. pti
Moscow
Google fined for failing to store user data in Russia
Google was fined $164,000 on Tuesday for repeated refusal to store Russian users’ data in Russia, a Moscow court said. Russia has repeatedly clashed with foreign firms over content, censorship, data and the dispute intensified after Ukraine war. Reuters
Air quality in Delhi inches closer to ‘severe’ category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 392 at 8 ...
Betrayal, says sacked UK Home Secy Braverman in no-holds-barred letter to PM Rishi Sunak
'Your plan is not working,' she says in a searing letter to ...
Delhi Police question Bihar youth in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case
The police suspect that the youth had first uploaded the vid...