Tata Steel to cut 800 jobs in Netherlands

New Delhi

Tata Steel has said it will cut 800 jobs in the Netherlands to ensure structural competitiveness and profitability. In October 2021, Tata Steel completed the process of separating Tata Steel UK and Tata Steel Netherlands as two independent companies from Tata Steel Europe. pti

Moscow

Google fined for failing to store user data in Russia

Google was fined $164,000 on Tuesday for repeated refusal to store Russian users’ data in Russia, a Moscow court said. Russia has repeatedly clashed with foreign firms over content, censorship, data and the dispute intensified after Ukraine war. Reuters

