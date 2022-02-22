TATA versus Mistry: SC to hear plea on March 9

New Delhi, February 21
The SC has decided to hear in open court a petition filed by Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeking review of its March 26, 2021, verdict setting aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of the Tata Group. A three-judge Bench said the petitions will be heard on March 9. —
