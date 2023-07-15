Tatas in talks to buy Wistron’s K’taka plant

New Delhi, July 14
Tata Group is understood to be in advanced stages to acquire the Karnataka manufacturing unit of Taiwan-based Wistron, a contract manufacturer for Apple, to become the first Indian iPhone maker, sources said.
The acquisition will be carried out through Tata Electronics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, the promoter holding firm of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, they added. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...
Punjab rain fury: 2 breaches reported in Sardulgarh area of Mansa district
Work to plug in the breach has been initiated by the distric...
Vegetable prices soar in flood-ravaged districts of Punjab
Tomatoes are selling at Rs 200-Rs 300 a kg and cauliflower a...
Delhi floods: Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast
The situation could worsen if weather predictions of more ra...