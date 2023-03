Tatas keen to retain outgoing TCS CEO in advisory role

PTI

New Delhi, March 21

Tata Sons’ chairman N Chandrasekaran is learnt to have discussed the engagement of outgoing TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan with the group beyond September 15 in an advisory role, according to sources from Tata Group.

Tata Sons and IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services declined to comment on the development.

Tata Group sources, who did not wish to be identified, said there have been preliminary discussions between the two as the group needs reliable and experienced hands with its diversification into various technology domains.

“Chandrasekaran has discussed with Gopinathan for his engagement with Tata Group in an advisory role after his notice period ends on September 15. There has been preliminary discussion,” a source at one of Tata Group technology firms said.

Gopinathan during his press conference has said he has no immediate plans to engage with Tata Group in advisory roles.

“As far as advisory roles go, my respect for advisers is exponentially growing. So, I will see whether something comes out of that. But as of now no plans,” he had said.