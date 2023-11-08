Tatas mull sale of Voltas home appliances business

Bengaluru, November 7
Tata Group is considering selling the home appliances business of Voltas, in which it has a nearly 30% stake, as the conglomerate expects difficulties in scaling it up in a competitive market, a news agency reported on Tuesday.
The considerations are at an early stage and Tatas have not yet decided if the sale will include Voltas’ consumer durables local joint venture, Voltbek Home Appliances, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. — Reuters
