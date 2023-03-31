Tatas to make aircraft doors for Airbus fleet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL) has won a contract from Airbus to manufacture cargo and bulk cargo doors for the aircraft of its A320neo fleet. The contract is expected to give a boost to Airbus's competitiveness in the single-aisle aircraft market and help the manufacturer ramp-up the A320 programme.

TASL will produce these doors at a new facility in Hyderabad using cutting-edge robotics and automation technology. Each shipset will include two cargo doors and one bulk cargo door. The contract was signed by Olivier Cauquil, SVP Aerostructure Procurement, Airbus, and Masood Hussainy, VP & HO Aerostructure & Aero-Engines, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., in Hyderabad yesterday.