TCS bags multi-year deal from Australia’s Western Power

New Delhi, March 17
IT major TCS has bagged a multi-year contract from Western Power, an Australian government entity, for digital transformation of its software system for delivery of cleaner and resilient energy supply to western Australia, the company said on Thursday.
It did not provide any financial details about the deal.
Under the multi-year partnership, TCS has been selected as the primary systems integrator across multiple domains including asset management and network operations as well as secondary systems integrator for asset operations, finance, and the corporate domain, the company said.
“TCS will provide services that will help underpin Western Power’s commitment to the continual improvement towards network reliability, productivity of field services teams, and safety for customers. More broadly, the TCS partnership will support Western Power’s corporate strategy towards a modular grid that is innovative and flexible through new tech plugs in and out of the grid,” the company said in a BSE filing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly Session: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline
New MLAs take oath; Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of...
CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch
This is the first major announcement made by Mann after he t...
Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab
Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...
Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress
No one talked of leaving the Congress: G-23 sources; demand ...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA
Puts out a tweet to this effect