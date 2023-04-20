TCS best company to work with: LinkedIn

Mumbai, April 19

Tata Consultancy Services has emerged as the top company in a list, which showcases the best places to work and grow careers, for 2023. TCS is followed by Amazon (2) and Morgan Stanley (3) in the ‘2023 Top Companies India’ list prepared by LinkedIn.

There has been a shift from tech companies, which dominated the list last year, with companies across financial services, oil and gas, professional services, manufacturing and gaming featuring in this year’s list.

A vast majority of the companies — 10 out of 25 companies — are from the financial services/banking/ fintech space, including companies such as Macquarie Group (5), HDFC Bank (11), Mastercard (12), and Yubi (14).

“In this uncertain environment, professionals are looking for guidance on the companies to work that offer career growth and will set them up for long-term success. The 2023 Top Companies list is filled with actionable insights and resources to help professionals at all levels discover job opportunities,” LinkedIn India managing editor Nirajita Banerjee said. — PTI

