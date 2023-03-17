TCS CEO Gopinathan quits, Krithivasan to take over

PTI

New Delhi, March 16

TCS chief Rajesh Gopinathan has put in his papers, nearly four years ahead of the completion of his tenure, and will be replaced by company veteran K Krithivasan.

The country’s largest software exporter on Thursday said Krithivasan has been nominated as the CEO-designate with immediate effect while Gopinathan, who has been at the helm for six years, will continue with the company till September 15 to provide transition and support to his successor. TCS shareholders in April 2022 had approved the appointment of Gopinathan for five years, ending February 20, 2027. “After a stellar career of over 22 years with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a successful stint as Managing Director and CEO during the last 6 years, Rajesh Gopinathan has decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests," the company said in a statement.