TDK to set up unit inHaryana

New Delhi, December 4
iPhone maker Apple's vendor TDK will set up its lithium-ion battery plant in Haryana, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday. The Japan-based company is expected to set up a plant with an investment of Rs 6,000-7,000 crore in a phased manner, according to an industry source.
