 Tense diplomatic relations may not impact trade, investment ties between India, Canada: Experts : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Tense diplomatic relations may not impact trade, investment ties between India, Canada: Experts

Tense diplomatic relations may not impact trade, investment ties between India, Canada: Experts

Tense diplomatic relations may not impact trade, investment ties between India, Canada: Experts

Both India and Canada trade in complementary products and do not compete on similar products.



PTI

New Delhi, September 19

The tense diplomatic relations between India and Canada are unlikely to impact trade and investments between the two countries as economic ties are driven by commercial considerations, according to experts.

Both India and Canada trade in complementary products and do not compete on similar products.

"Hence, the trade relationship will continue to grow and not be affected by day-to-day events," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Certain political developments have led to a pause in negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries.

On September 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau India's strong concerns about the continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada that were promoting secessionism, inciting violence against its diplomats and threatening the Indian community there.

India on Tuesday announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat hours after Canada asked an Indian official to leave that country, citing a "potential" Indian link to the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader in June.

Srivastava said these recent events are unlikely to affect the deep-rooted people-to-people connections, trade, and economic ties between the two nations.

Bilateral trade between India and Canada has grown significantly in recent years, reaching USD 8.16 billion in 2022-23.

India's exports (USD 4.1 billion) to Canada include pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, textiles, and machinery, while Canada's exports to India (USD 4.06 billion) include pulses, timber, pulp and paper, and mining products.

On investments, he said that Canadian pension funds will continue investing in India on grounds of India's large market and good return on money invested.

Canadian pension funds, by the end of 2022, had invested over USD 45 billion in India, making it the fourth-largest recipient of Canadian FDI in the world.

The top sectors for Canadian pension fund investment in India include infrastructure, renewable energy, technology, and financial services.

Mumbai-based exporter and Chairman of Technocraft Industries Sharad Kumar Saraf said the present frosty relations between India and Canada are certainly a cause for concern.

"However, the bilateral trade is entirely driven by commercial considerations. Political turmoil is of a temporary nature and should not be a reason to affect trade relations," Saraf said.

He added that even with China, India has acrimonious relations but bilateral trade continues to remain healthy.

"In fact, bilateral trade is an effective tool to improve political relations. India must make special efforts to increase our bilateral trade with Canada," Saraf said.

India and Canada have a strong education partnership. There are over 200 educational partnerships between Indian and Canadian institutions.

In addition, over 3,19,000 Indian students are enrolled in Canadian institutions, making them the largest international student cohort in Canada, according to GTRI.

According to the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE), Indian students contributed USD 4.9 billion to the Canadian economy in 2021.

Indian students are the largest international student group in Canada, accounting for 20 per cent of all international students in 2021.

Benefits of educational partnerships are mutual and hence the current situation may have no impact on the relationship, Srivastava said.

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

2
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

3
Punjab

Block Congress president shot dead at home in Moga

4
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

5
Diaspora

Ex-UK cop claims fellow officers used racial slurs against Sikhs, called Malala 'tikka masala'

6
India

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

7
India

CAG frowns at 'footnote' accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore

8
J & K

J-K: 2 bodies, including that of soldier, found in Gadole forests of Anantnag on sixth day of anti-terror operation

9
Himachal

Punjab taxi operators protest over recent imposition of taxes at Parwanoo border

10
India

At Rs 61.8 crore, Amrita Sher-gil's 'The Story Teller' becomes most expensive work by Indian artist ever

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...

Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination

Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination

The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Two POs land in police net

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 41: Waterlogging, clogged sewers irk residents

Girl student’s death: Patiala University protest suspended after admn assures pupils of probe

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Harvesting round the corner, Punjab farmers yet to get DSR incentive