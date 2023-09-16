TikTok slapped with $368 mn fine in Europe

London, September 15
European regulators slapped TikTok with a $368 million fine on Friday for failing to protect children’s privacy, the first time that the popular short video-sharing app has been punished for breaching Europe’s strict data privacy rules.
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, the lead privacy regulator for Big Tech companies, said it was fining TikTok 345 million euros and reprimanding the platform for the violations dating to the second half of 2020. — AP
