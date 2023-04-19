Tim Cook launches Apple's first India store in Mumbai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 18

Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook on Tuesday launched the iconic consumer technology company’s first retail store in India, welcoming customers into the facility inside a mall in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Hundreds of customers had queued up since last night to be among the first ones to shop or get a feel of the store.

The added attraction of the presence of company’s CEO had added to the buzz and the fact that India will have an Apple store before Malaysia but after Singapore and Thailand.

Despite having 3% market share, the buzz around the Apple store indicated the mind space it has come to occupy. The day began with Tim Cook and his senior vice-president for retail Deirdre O’Brien standing behind the closed glass front doors of the store as co-workers in green shirts began a countdown.

Despite having carved out a special niche for its products, Apple wasn’t taking any chances with its competitors. The 20,000-sq ft space at Jio Mall in BKC has been taken on lease for 11 years at a cost of Rs 42 lakh per month provided there are none of the 22 competing brands in the vicinity. These include Amazon, Facebook, Google LG, Microsoft and Sony.

Cook is expected to open the second store in the national capital at Saket to a similar frenzy on Thursday and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first two customers, interviewed by the media, said they had been camping before the store since the previous night because of their love for Apple products. One had flown in from Rajasthan for the occasion and, undaunted after 15 hours spent in front of the Mumbai store, is planning to attend the opening of the Saket store as well. The first lot of customers took selfies with Cook and one of them got more time than the rest after he brought his Mac of 1984 vintage.

However, though there is local iPhone assembly, it still remains extremely expensive with hopes belied of a drop in prices. The base model iPhone 14 Pro costs $1,600 in India as against $999 in the US. Moreover, iPhone owners in India do not get several services such as News+, Fitness+, and Apple Pay.