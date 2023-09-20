 To check illegal activities, Home Ministry developing tool to monitor and analyse crypto-currency transactions on Internet : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • To check illegal activities, Home Ministry developing tool to monitor and analyse crypto-currency transactions on Internet

To check illegal activities, Home Ministry developing tool to monitor and analyse crypto-currency transactions on Internet

The project is being executed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre

To check illegal activities, Home Ministry developing tool to monitor and analyse crypto-currency transactions on Internet

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, September 20

With the growing use of crypto-currency and increased risk of it being used in illegal activities over the internet, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formulated the requirement for developing a Cryptocurrency Intelligence and Analysis Tool (CIAT).

The project is being executed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, an establishment under the MHA that began functioning in 2020 to deal with training, research, forensics and investigation pertaining to cyber-crime.

According to sources, at present there is no indigenous tool available with law enforcement and regulatory agencies to monitor and maintain a database of addresses associated with illegal activities over the dark-net.

Sources said that the requirement is for a powerful, multi-functional tool that can scan the dark net on a regular basis, identify and monitor addresses being used for transactions and compile a complete record of the payments including address, time, date, exchange used and the form of service.

CIAT will also have the feature of triggering an alert when transactions are performed in certain accounts or if some accounts show unusual activities or high volumes, sources added.

A database of all known crypto exchanges worldwide, including their contact address would also be created, which would be used by the authorities to communicate with them as and when required during investigations.

Crypto-currency is defined as a digital currency designed to work as a medium of exchange through a computer network that is not reliant on any central authority such as the government or a bank.

Crypto-currency does not exist in physical form like paper money and is typically not issued by a statutory or legal authority. It is used outside banking and governmental institutions and are exchanged over the Internet, thereby bringing with it increased risks of being used in illegal or criminal activities, money laundering and tax evasion.

The first crypto-currency was released in 2009. According to reports, as of June 2023, there were more than 25,000 crypto-currencies available on the Internet, out of which over 40 had a market capitalisation exceeding one billion US dollars.

Laws relating to the use of crypto-currency vary from country to country and over recent years, there have been calls worldwide for increasing regulatory and supervisory measures on such transactions. Several global bodies and financial institutions have put forth recommendations in this regard.

In India, the central government drafted a Bill on regulation of crypto-currency in 2021, but it is yet to be presented in Parliament. In March, the Minister of State Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary had stated in Parliament that any legislation on the subject can be effective only with significant international collaboration.

While at present there are no laws in India on settling disputes arising from crypto-currency transactions, investors are required to report their profits and losses and pay a30 percent tax on earnings.

#cyber crime

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

2
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

3
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

4
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

5
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

6
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

7
Punjab

Matter serious, will affect Sikhs across world: SGPC on souring India-Canada ties

8
World

Canada updates travel advisory to India; urges citizens to avoid visiting J-K, Manipur, Assam

9
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

10
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in L...

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious in travelling to Canada

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

Special Judge also acquits  two other accused—Ved Prakash Pi...

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

At 7.71 lakh, Sikhs comprise 2.1% of Canada’s population and...

Supreme Court refers Narasimha Rao case ruling that protected corrupt lawmakers from prosecution to seven-judge Bench

Supreme Court refers Narasimha Rao case ruling that protected corrupt lawmakers from prosecution to seven-judge Bench

A five-judge Constitution Bench had in PV Narasimha Rao’s ca...


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Rail services resume on Kalka-Solan UNESCO world heritage track after 72 days

Beant Singh assassination case: Chandigarh court grants bail to another convict Shamsher Singh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Delhi High Court quashes cheating case, asks parties to distribute uniform socks worth Rs 48,000 among police officials

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35-lakh cash, secure Rs 7.24-lakh in frozen bank accounts

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35 lakh in cash

Ludhiana police crack robbery case at former minister Jagdish Garcha's house

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar