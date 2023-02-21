Tony Jesudasan dies at 71

PTI

New Delhi, February 20

Tony Jesudasan (71), a key lieutenant of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, died today. Earlier this month, he had suffered a heart attack just as he took a flight from Bhopal, sources said. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital on arrival in Delhi, where he underwent angioplasty. He continued to be in critical care till his passing away.

Jesudasan, or TJ as he was referred to by friends, was group president for corporate communications and corporate affairs of R-ADAG.