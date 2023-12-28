Total invests $300 mn in JV with Adani Green Energy

PTI

New Delhi: French energy giant TotalEnergies has invested $300 million (about Rs 2,500 crore) in a renewable energy joint venture with Adani Green Energy Ltd as it continues to repose faith in the conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani. The Adani Group firm and the French giant will own 50:50 stake in the company which in turn will house a 1,050 MW project portfolio. "TotalEnergies has acquired a 50% stake in Adani Renewable Energy Nine Ltdfor an amount of $300 million," Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said in a stock exchange filing.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gautam Adani