Toyota enters CNG segment

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has forayed into CNG segment, thereby providing more options in both the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder model line-up. Equipped with a manual transmission powertrain in both the grades, the CNG variant will be in addition to the self-charging strong hybrid electric and the Neo Drive variants.

Technology centre in HP

The Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, has set up a first Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) in Himachal Pradesh at Career Point University, Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh).

Patents for NMIMS profs

Dr Vaishali Londhe and Dr Sarika Wairkar — both professors of NMIMS Shohbaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, Mumbai — have been granted the Indian patent for their research works.

TSPL’s Navi Disha project

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd.’s (TSPL's) CSR initiative ‘Navi Disha’ is aimed at promoting various techniques and methodologies in agriculture for optimum utilisation of water. Introduction of bed plantation through multi-crop bed planters and direct seeding of rice techniques have resulted in saving of 19 million litres and 1 lakh litres of water, respectively, annually.

Yasaswy memorial lecture

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu recently delivered the 11th NJ Yasaswy Memorial Lecture on ‘Realising Yasaswy’s Vision’ at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad. Yasaswy was the founder of the ICFAI Group of Educational Institutions and a pioneer in promoting higher education.

NPS Trust chairman

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has designated Suraj Bhan as chairman of the Board of Trustees of the NPS Trust. He has been serving as a Trustee on the Board of the NPS Trust with effect from December 12, 2018. He retired as Director General, Labour Bureau, Chandigarh, in January 2018.

Desh Bhagat varsity MoU

Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, recently signed an MoU with Guru Nanak Institute of Global Studies, Langley, Canada, in the presence of Dr Zora Singh, Chancellor, DBU. The major objectives of the MoU are to promote research and other academic activities through the exchange of faculty, research scholars, and students.

Battery swapping stations

BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) has partnered with Sun Mobility to set up 13 battery swapping stations in East and Central Delhi. The first station has been inaugurated near the BYPL’s head office at Karkardooma. It was inaugurated by BYPL CEO Amarjeet Singh and Sun Mobility CEO Anant Badjatya.

HP India gaming study

Indian gamers are showing keen interest towards a career in gaming, according to The HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022. The study, covering over 2,000 respondents across 14 Indian cities, highlighted that it offers good earnings prospects along with multiple career choices.

HDFC Bank, Flywire in pact

HDFC Bank has partnered with Flywire Corporation — a global payments enablement and software company — to enable Indians pay international education fees digitally and seamlessly to higher educational institutions across the world.

TaMo, HDFC Bank in pact

Tata Motors has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer an electric vehicle dealer financing solution to its authorised passenger EV dealers. The automaker will provide its dealers additional inventory funding over and above their internal-combustion engine finance limit.

All New Innova HyCross

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled Innova HyCross — a self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle. Based on new global architecture, it celebrates Toyota’s globally recognised quality, durability and reliability.

Yakult Danone goes solar

Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd has commissioned its first-ever global solar plant installed at their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Haryana. The project is developed by SunSource Energy.

Gold loan dhamaka offer

IIFL Finance has launched ‘Gold Loan Mela Bumper Dhamaka’. Under the offer, valid till December 31, luxury car, bikes, smartphone and assured gifts will be given to customers availing gold loans from its 2,400+ branches.

‘Sanitation for All’ initiative

Harpic, under its flagship initiative ‘Mission Swachhta aur Paani’, started the week with a telethon on World Toilet Day, showcasing its commitment towards safer toilets for all and the need for a behavioural shift towards clean and hygienic toilets.

New ICAI office-bearers

Vijender Sharma and Rakesh Bhalla have been elected president and vice-president, respectively, of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) for the year 2022-23 at its meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Adhere to law for appointment of judges: SC takes exception to Rijiju’s statement

Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...

Centre ‘returns’ 20 files to Collegium

Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium

Gay lawyer’s name included

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chd & Delhi

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy

10 trade unions boycott FM’s pre-Budget meeting

10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting

Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’

Wife, son kill man, chop body into 10 parts; held

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held


BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 city to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru

Rs 100-cr bridge to link cut-off villages with Gurdaspur

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Hefty charge pinches cabbies, rail travellers forced to march

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

New dog pound to be up & running by March

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chd & Delhi

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held

If Kejriwal doesn't remove Jain from Cabinet, people or court will: Khattar

Sewage of 32 feeder drains to be diverted for treatment by Jan 15

BJP’s poll strategy — to put AAP on defensive

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Farmers continue sit-in in Jalandhar

10 years on, pesticide residue testing lab in Jalandhar a non-starter

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Punjab farmers upbeat, officials upset over 'amnesty' in farm fire cases

Three rob ~17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala

4 gangsters held with six pistols in Patiala