Toyota enters CNG segment

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has forayed into CNG segment, thereby providing more options in both the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder model line-up. Equipped with a manual transmission powertrain in both the grades, the CNG variant will be in addition to the self-charging strong hybrid electric and the Neo Drive variants.

Technology centre in HP

The Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, has set up a first Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) in Himachal Pradesh at Career Point University, Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh).

Patents for NMIMS profs

Dr Vaishali Londhe and Dr Sarika Wairkar — both professors of NMIMS Shohbaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, Mumbai — have been granted the Indian patent for their research works.

TSPL’s Navi Disha project

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd.’s (TSPL's) CSR initiative ‘Navi Disha’ is aimed at promoting various techniques and methodologies in agriculture for optimum utilisation of water. Introduction of bed plantation through multi-crop bed planters and direct seeding of rice techniques have resulted in saving of 19 million litres and 1 lakh litres of water, respectively, annually.

Yasaswy memorial lecture

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu recently delivered the 11th NJ Yasaswy Memorial Lecture on ‘Realising Yasaswy’s Vision’ at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad. Yasaswy was the founder of the ICFAI Group of Educational Institutions and a pioneer in promoting higher education.

NPS Trust chairman

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has designated Suraj Bhan as chairman of the Board of Trustees of the NPS Trust. He has been serving as a Trustee on the Board of the NPS Trust with effect from December 12, 2018. He retired as Director General, Labour Bureau, Chandigarh, in January 2018.

Desh Bhagat varsity MoU

Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, recently signed an MoU with Guru Nanak Institute of Global Studies, Langley, Canada, in the presence of Dr Zora Singh, Chancellor, DBU. The major objectives of the MoU are to promote research and other academic activities through the exchange of faculty, research scholars, and students.

Battery swapping stations

BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) has partnered with Sun Mobility to set up 13 battery swapping stations in East and Central Delhi. The first station has been inaugurated near the BYPL’s head office at Karkardooma. It was inaugurated by BYPL CEO Amarjeet Singh and Sun Mobility CEO Anant Badjatya.

HP India gaming study

Indian gamers are showing keen interest towards a career in gaming, according to The HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022. The study, covering over 2,000 respondents across 14 Indian cities, highlighted that it offers good earnings prospects along with multiple career choices.

HDFC Bank, Flywire in pact

HDFC Bank has partnered with Flywire Corporation — a global payments enablement and software company — to enable Indians pay international education fees digitally and seamlessly to higher educational institutions across the world.

TaMo, HDFC Bank in pact

Tata Motors has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer an electric vehicle dealer financing solution to its authorised passenger EV dealers. The automaker will provide its dealers additional inventory funding over and above their internal-combustion engine finance limit.

All New Innova HyCross

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled Innova HyCross — a self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle. Based on new global architecture, it celebrates Toyota’s globally recognised quality, durability and reliability.

Yakult Danone goes solar

Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd has commissioned its first-ever global solar plant installed at their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Haryana. The project is developed by SunSource Energy.

Gold loan dhamaka offer

IIFL Finance has launched ‘Gold Loan Mela Bumper Dhamaka’. Under the offer, valid till December 31, luxury car, bikes, smartphone and assured gifts will be given to customers availing gold loans from its 2,400+ branches.

‘Sanitation for All’ initiative

Harpic, under its flagship initiative ‘Mission Swachhta aur Paani’, started the week with a telethon on World Toilet Day, showcasing its commitment towards safer toilets for all and the need for a behavioural shift towards clean and hygienic toilets.

New ICAI office-bearers

Vijender Sharma and Rakesh Bhalla have been elected president and vice-president, respectively, of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) for the year 2022-23 at its meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday.