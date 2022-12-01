Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice-chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies

PTI

New Delhi, November 30

Eminent industrialist and Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice-chairman Vikram S Kirloskar, who was instrumental in bringing Japanese auto major Toyota to India, died due to a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 64.

Kirloskar suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning and was taken to hospital, where he passed away.

A mechanical engineer from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kirloskar played a key role in establishing the joint venture between the Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Company and the Kirloskar Group.

The joint venture — Toyota Kirloskar Motor — became operational in 1997 and now rolls out models like Fortuner and Urban Cruiser Hyryder from its Bidadi –based manufacturing facility.

The plant has an installed capacity to roll out 3.10 lakh units per annum.

Kirloskar is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar.