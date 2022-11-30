Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

New Delhi/Bengaluru, November 30
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar has died due to a heart attack, the automaker said on Wednesday. He was 64.
"We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace," the company said in a statement.
Last respects can be paid to him at the Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, at 1 pm on Wednesday it added.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which sells a range of vehicles, is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Company and the Kirloskar Group.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, "Devastated with Vikram's shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family."
