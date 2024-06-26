Trade unions seek boost in people’s purchasing power

Vijay C Roy
Chandigarh, June 25
The central trade unions have said considering the larger interest of the people and the grave situation faced by the economy, the government must take measures in the upcoming Union Budget to increase the purchasing power of the people. Some of the major demands include:
I-T rebate for salaried class
The ceiling limit for the income tax rebate for the salaried class must be substantially raised.
Scrapping of NPS
They said the new pension scheme must be scrapped and benefit defined old pension scheme must be restored.
Checking price rise
They stated that the increase in the prices of petroleum products and essential services should be immediately contained with concrete steps.
MSP for all farm produce
Ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all the farm produce as per recommendations of the Dr MS Swaminathan Commission with guaranteed procurement.
Filling of vacancies
The trade unions demanded that all existing vacancies in the Central Government must be filled immediately. The practice of contract should be stopped.
