TRAI: Need to test new telecom technologies

New Delhi, April 12

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released its recommendations on “encouraging innovative technologies” in the digital communication sector.

The TRAI suggested there is a need to provide an environment in which new technologies, services and business models can be tested in live networks.

The TRAI listed that 5G and 6G telecom networks, machine-to-machine communications, artificial intelligence, the internet of things and virtual reality are new technologies.

