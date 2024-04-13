TRAI: Need to test new telecom technologies

New Delhi, April 12
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released its recommendations on “encouraging innovative technologies” in the digital communication sector.
The TRAI suggested there is a need to provide an environment in which new technologies, services and business models can be tested in live networks.
The TRAI listed that 5G and 6G telecom networks, machine-to-machine communications, artificial intelligence, the internet of things and virtual reality are new technologies.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur
Dares Opposition to bring back Article 370, says Ram Temple ...
Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab
Central election panel meets today