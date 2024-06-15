TRAI refutes claims of charging for multiple SIMs

New Delhi, June 14
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) refuted the claims being circulated that the regulator will impose charges on customers for holding multiple SIM cards.
The telecom regulator said in a post on social media X (previously Twitter) that such claims are being circulated to mislead people. “Such claims are unfounded and serve only to mislead the public,” the regulator said.
