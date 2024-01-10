Travel operators see uptick in enquiries for Lakshadweep

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, January 9

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep and call for exploring islands within the country, major travel operators have witnessed an uptick in enquiries for domestic islands and beach destinations. According to them, people are now considering to visit Lakshadweep during holidays.

Significant jump of over 950% Our search data for Lakshadweep indicates a significant jump of over 950% compared to December, followed by destinations like Andamans, Goa, Kovalam, Daman and Diu — a clear catalyst for domestic tourism. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

Daniel D’Souza, president & country head — Holidays, SOTC Travel, said the Prime Minister’s initiative to inspire Indians to explore Lakshadweep and its pristine islands has garnered significant attention. It has become the most searched destination across the world today and our search data indicates a surge of almost 200% on our portal for Lakshadweep cruise sailings.

“We anticipate this surge in interest and demand will encourage the authorities to strengthen infrastructure and establish direct connectivity to boost tourism,” he added

Travel firm MakeMyTrip observed a 3,400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Prime Minister’s visit. It has launched ‘Beaches of India’ campaign to offer several offers and discounts.

Similarly, Paytm, has announced discount on Lakshadweep flight tickets following a 50X surge in search enquiries.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lakshadweep #Narendra Modi