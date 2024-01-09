Trident celebrates Vision Day

Trident Group recently observed Vision Day at Sanghera in Barnala. Members of the Trident family who exemplify the core values and vision of the company were honoured at the event.

Audi records 89% growth

Audi recorded a growth of 89% in 2023 by retailing 7,931 units in India. The positive growth followed on the back of three new launches - Q3 Sportback, Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron.

CT varsity, Stock Gro in pact

CT University has signed an MoU with Stock Gro. The partnership is designed to enrich learning experience for students, faculty and professionals.

New Powergrid CMD

Ravindra Kumar Tyagi has joined as CMD of Powergrid. Prior to this, he was serving as director (Operations) of the company.

Agri-drone pilot training

NFL has started agri-drone pilot training for the first batch of 30 women from Punjab under NaMo Drone Didi scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

PFC signs MoU with Gujarat

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has signed an MoU with the Gujarat government for various power projects worth Rs 25,000 crore.

Škoda milestone in two years

Škoda Auto India has achieved a milestone of selling over 1 lakh cars in the past two years. The company said Kushaq and Slavia have been instrumental in achieving these volumes.

Dr AK Jain joins Grover hospital

Dr Arun K Jain, who recently retired from PGI, Chandigarh, as head of cornea, cataract and refractive surgery unit, has joined as a consultant at the Grover Eye Laser Hospital, Chandigarh.

Institute of Blood Disorders

Fortis has launched Institute of Blood Disorders. It integrates paediatric and geriatric care, advanced transplant procedures and hematopathology under one roof.

Tanishq gold exchange scheme

Tanishq has launched its revamped ‘Gold Exchange Program’. Customers can avail 100% value on old gold purchased from any jeweller in India of 22 karat and above.

Shree Cement’s brand identity

Shree Cement has announced a revamp of its corporate brand identity and launched multiple brand offerings, with ‘Bangur’ as the master brand.

Tata Power onboards Baljeet Kaur

Tata Power has roped in mountaineer Baljeet Kaur as a sustainability champion for the company’s renewables business.

Tata Asset Management’s NFOs

Tata Asset Management has launched four new schemes - two exchange traded funds (ETFs) and two Fund of Fund schemes.

Glenmark’s anti-diabetic drug

Glenmark Pharma has launched a biosimilar of the popular anti-diabetic drug, Liraglutide, for the first time in India. It is being marketed under the brand name Lirafit.

HDFC Bank’s initiative

HDFC Bank has been acting as a sponsor and destination bank for ‘Trading supported by blocked amount in secondary market’ that kicked off from January 1, 2024 on the Indian stock exchanges.

NSE investors’ service centres

To cater to the needs of investors of securities markets, SEBI along with the NSE and BSE has established an ‘Investor Service Centre’ at Amritsar, Bhavnagar and Nashik.

