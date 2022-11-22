 Trident Realty launches luxury project in Panchkula : The Tribune India

The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Trident Realty launches luxury project in Panchkula

Trident Realty launches luxury project in Panchkula


Trident Realty has launched a luxury residential project — Trident Hills — in Panchkula. It has acquired a 200-acre plot and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore to develop an integrated township.

NFL bags eight PRCI awards

NFL has bagged eight awards in the 12th Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Excellence Awards. It received awards for annual report, house journal, CSR project for childcare, corporate event, brochure and community impact initiative.

P&SB holds customer meet

Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB) recently held a customer meet in Jalandhar to enhance its outreach among NRIs and importers and exporters. Kollegal V Raghavendra, executive director, was the chief guest.

Sham Jewellers’ lucky draw

Sham Jewellers, Chandigarh, recently held a lucky draw of its ‘Biggest-ever Shopping Festival’. Prizes, including iPhones, iPads, TVs, laptops and Honda Amaze cars, were distributed among the lucky winners.

Camp at New Ruby Hospital

A mega surgery and cardiology camp is being organised by multi-specialty New Ruby Hospital, Jalandhar, from November 20 to 24. Patients can get free consultation during the camp.

IIM Sirmaur’s convocation

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, recently held its 6th annual convocation at the Paonta Sahib campus. As many as 215 students were awarded degrees.

Auto show at Elante Mall

An auto show was held at Nexus Elante Mall recently. Fourteen automakers, including TVS Motor, Ather Energy, BYD Auto, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Honda Cars, among others, displayed their vehicles.

BetterThink woos students

BetterThink is attracting students from various districts of Punjab and Haryana to Ludhiana for coaching to clear IELTS and PTE. It’s methodology is an amalgamation of technology with teaching and learning.

Motherhood Chaitanya Hospital

Motherhood Chaitanya Hospital has been certified as the ‘Eat Right Campus’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Dr Neeraj Kumar, chief consultant, paediatrics, said, “This is the result of hard work put in by our dedicated F&B team.”

Onfinity educational conclave

Onfinity Technologies recently held an educational conclave on ‘Digital Transformation — Tomorrow’s Technology Today’. It was attended by over 100 institutions.

Omaxe ‘The Lake’ project

Omaxe has started giving possession of units in its residential project ‘The Lake’, New Chandigarh. The project has 16 towers and 1300+ units. In the first phase, units of Tower A and B were handed over to their owners.

Fortune Hotels enters Kufri

Fortune Hotels, a member of the ITC group, has opened a new property in Kufri. This is the fourth addition to the Fortune Hotel brand in Himachal after Dalhousie, McLeod Ganj and Kasauli.

PET scanner at Patel Hospital

Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, has installed most-advanced PET-CT scanner (Siemens Biograph Horizon) in the region with faster performance and higher accuracy for cancer detection.

HDFC Bank-K’taka govt pact

HDFC Bank has signed an MoU with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, Government of Karnataka. The bank will provide services to startups registered with ‘Karnataka Startup Cell’ under the bank's ‘SmartUp Program.’

Jeep unveils Grand Cherokee

Jeep India has introduced an all-new Grand Cherokee at an introductory price of Rs 77.50 lakh. Powered by a 2-litre turbo-charged petrol engine coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers 272 HP and 400 NM of torque.

ICICI Pru ‘Sukh Samruddhi’

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched ‘ICICI Pru Sukh Samruddhi’. It provides customers with dual benefits of guaranteed benefits and growth potential in the form of bonuses.

Tata AIA critical illness cover

Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA) has tied up with Medix, a global company in medical management solutions, to offer consumers access to a local and global network of accredited medical specialists during serious illnesses.

‘Care Supreme’ health plan

Care Health Insurance has unveiled ‘Care Supreme’ — a comprehensive health insurance product to redefine the value customers get from their health cover.

Dettol’s Hygiene Olympiad

Reckitt under its flagship campaign ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India’ has launched Dettol Hygiene Olympiad. It will reach 24 million children, motivate them to enhance their reasoning, analytical and problem-solving skills in the context of hygiene.

Fraud Awareness Week

HDFC Bank marked the International Fraud Awareness Week 2022 by introducing a number of initiatives to create awareness about cyber fraud attacks and to promote safe banking habits among people.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

2
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

3
Nation

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

4
Entertainment

Watch: Nigerian singer Burna Boy meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in UK; presents this special gift to them

5
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

6
Ludhiana

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

7
World

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases

8
Punjab

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit alias ‘Khanpuria’; carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh

9
World

162 dead as strong earthquake topples houses in Indonesia's Java

10
Delhi

Social media celebrity 'Rowdy Bhati' dies in car crash in Greater Noida

Don't Miss

View All
Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Top News

‘Enormous tragedy’, Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with ‘kid gloves’

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'

No efforts to reach real culprits: SC

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...

Criminal Nexus: National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna


Cities

View All

Free eye check-up camp organised near Rayya

Temp dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Khalsa College Student clears NET

Tarn Taran: Woman poisoned, in-laws booked

Amritsar: Cop booked for celebratory firing

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

11 of 75 had reacted ‘adversely’ to Propofol made by HP firm, ‘six’ died

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Sippy murder case: Kalyani Singh alleges torture by CBI during interrogation

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

ASI booked by Dera Bassi police for taking money from 'rape victim'

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

BJP releases 'sting video' showing AAP 'selling' ticket, Kejri's party terms it fake

Satyendar Jain moves court, seeks raw fruits, veggies in jail

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Warring

Finally, work on Halwara int’l airport resumes after 8 months

District Ludhiana sees no fresh Covid case

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Farmers call off fast, to intensify protest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice