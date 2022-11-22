Trident Realty launches luxury project in Panchkula

Trident Realty has launched a luxury residential project — Trident Hills — in Panchkula. It has acquired a 200-acre plot and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore to develop an integrated township.

NFL bags eight PRCI awards

NFL has bagged eight awards in the 12th Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Excellence Awards. It received awards for annual report, house journal, CSR project for childcare, corporate event, brochure and community impact initiative.

P&SB holds customer meet

Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB) recently held a customer meet in Jalandhar to enhance its outreach among NRIs and importers and exporters. Kollegal V Raghavendra, executive director, was the chief guest.

Sham Jewellers’ lucky draw

Sham Jewellers, Chandigarh, recently held a lucky draw of its ‘Biggest-ever Shopping Festival’. Prizes, including iPhones, iPads, TVs, laptops and Honda Amaze cars, were distributed among the lucky winners.

Camp at New Ruby Hospital

A mega surgery and cardiology camp is being organised by multi-specialty New Ruby Hospital, Jalandhar, from November 20 to 24. Patients can get free consultation during the camp.

IIM Sirmaur’s convocation

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, recently held its 6th annual convocation at the Paonta Sahib campus. As many as 215 students were awarded degrees.

Auto show at Elante Mall

An auto show was held at Nexus Elante Mall recently. Fourteen automakers, including TVS Motor, Ather Energy, BYD Auto, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Honda Cars, among others, displayed their vehicles.

BetterThink woos students

BetterThink is attracting students from various districts of Punjab and Haryana to Ludhiana for coaching to clear IELTS and PTE. It’s methodology is an amalgamation of technology with teaching and learning.

Motherhood Chaitanya Hospital

Motherhood Chaitanya Hospital has been certified as the ‘Eat Right Campus’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Dr Neeraj Kumar, chief consultant, paediatrics, said, “This is the result of hard work put in by our dedicated F&B team.”

Onfinity educational conclave

Onfinity Technologies recently held an educational conclave on ‘Digital Transformation — Tomorrow’s Technology Today’. It was attended by over 100 institutions.

Omaxe ‘The Lake’ project

Omaxe has started giving possession of units in its residential project ‘The Lake’, New Chandigarh. The project has 16 towers and 1300+ units. In the first phase, units of Tower A and B were handed over to their owners.

Fortune Hotels enters Kufri

Fortune Hotels, a member of the ITC group, has opened a new property in Kufri. This is the fourth addition to the Fortune Hotel brand in Himachal after Dalhousie, McLeod Ganj and Kasauli.

PET scanner at Patel Hospital

Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, has installed most-advanced PET-CT scanner (Siemens Biograph Horizon) in the region with faster performance and higher accuracy for cancer detection.

HDFC Bank-K’taka govt pact

HDFC Bank has signed an MoU with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, Government of Karnataka. The bank will provide services to startups registered with ‘Karnataka Startup Cell’ under the bank's ‘SmartUp Program.’

Jeep unveils Grand Cherokee

Jeep India has introduced an all-new Grand Cherokee at an introductory price of Rs 77.50 lakh. Powered by a 2-litre turbo-charged petrol engine coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers 272 HP and 400 NM of torque.

ICICI Pru ‘Sukh Samruddhi’

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched ‘ICICI Pru Sukh Samruddhi’. It provides customers with dual benefits of guaranteed benefits and growth potential in the form of bonuses.

Tata AIA critical illness cover

Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA) has tied up with Medix, a global company in medical management solutions, to offer consumers access to a local and global network of accredited medical specialists during serious illnesses.

‘Care Supreme’ health plan

Care Health Insurance has unveiled ‘Care Supreme’ — a comprehensive health insurance product to redefine the value customers get from their health cover.

Dettol’s Hygiene Olympiad

Reckitt under its flagship campaign ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India’ has launched Dettol Hygiene Olympiad. It will reach 24 million children, motivate them to enhance their reasoning, analytical and problem-solving skills in the context of hygiene.

Fraud Awareness Week

HDFC Bank marked the International Fraud Awareness Week 2022 by introducing a number of initiatives to create awareness about cyber fraud attacks and to promote safe banking habits among people.