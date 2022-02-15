Turkish Airlines’ ex-chief is Air India CEO

New Delhi, February 14
Tata Sons on Monday appointed former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci as the new CEO and MD of Air India.
It said, “The Air India Board met to consider the candidature of Ayci and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to the Board meeting.” The Board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Ayci, it added.
N Chandrasekaran has been quoted as saying that he believed Air India would be led into a new era under the leadership of Ayci. “Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era,” he said.
Ayci said, “I am honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world.”
