Twitter faces lawsuits over unpaid rent for US HQ, UK office

London, January 24

More landlords are taking Twitter to court over unpaid rent at the social media company’s headquarters in San Francisco and its British offices — the latest legal headaches for billionaire owner Elon Musk, who has been trying to slash expenses.

Twitter is facing a lawsuit over allegations it failed to pay rent for its head office, according to California court documents. The owner of its premises in central London, meanwhile, said it’s taking the company to court over rental debt.

Musk is making extreme cost cuts after his $44-billion deal last year to buy Twitter left the company on the hook for about $1 billion a year in interest payments. Twitter has already been taken to court this month for falling behind on rent at another San Francisco office.

It comes as Musk has been testifying in recent days in a separate class-action lawsuit from Tesla investors alleging his 2017 tweet misled them about funding to take the electric carmaker private.

The Tesla CEO’s cost-cutting strategy for Twitter also has included gutting the company’s workforce and auctioning off memorabilia and fancy office furniture. — AP