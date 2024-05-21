Uber gets licence to run buses in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, May 20

Ride hailing app Uber has received an aggregator licence by the Delhi Transport Department to operate buses in the national capital under the Delhi premium Bus Scheme, the company said in a statement.

Delhi becomes the first state to award a licence for bus operations and Uber becomes the first aggregator to be granted a licence under the Delhi Premium Bus scheme, the statement said.

“Following a successful pilot programme, where we witnessed significant demand for buses, we are thrilled to introduce the convenience of Uber rides to buses in Delhi,” Uber Shuttle India head Amit Deshpande said. Customers will be able to pre-book seats on their preferred route by choosing the option on Uber app.