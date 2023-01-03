Unemployment rate surges to 8.3% in December: CMIE

Mumbai, January 2
Unemployment rate in the country has zoomed to a high of 8.3% in December, the highest in 2022, according to data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
The unemployment rate during November was at 8%, while in September it was the lowest at 6.43% and was at the second highest level during the year at 8.28% in August, the CMIE data stated.
While the urban unemployment rate was at 10% during the last month of 2022, rural joblessness stood at 7.5% during December.
Among the states, unemployment continued to be the highest in Haryana at 37.4% in December, followed by Rajasthan at 28.5%, Delhi 20.8%, Bihar 19.1% and Jharkhand 18%.
Analysing the data, TeamLease Services co-founder and executive vice-president Rituparna Chakraborty said CMIE Unemployment report at the face of it is an interesting bouquet of bad news and good news.
“One of the alarming possibilities for India given the leading indicators of birth rate and death rate and economic prosperity is the fact that our additions to the labour workforce are likely to slow down like it has happened in China or in Europe and other developed economies,” she said.
The so-called demographic dividend could possibly reach the end of the dividend runaway in the near future and hence unemployment going up in the short-run on account of increased labour workforce participation cannot be such a bad thing after all, Chakraborty noted. — PTI
Statistics at a glance
- While the urban unemployment rate was at 10% during the last month of 2022, rural joblessness stood at 7.5% during December
- Among the states, unemployment continued to be the highest in Haryana at 37.4% in December, followed by Rajasthan at 28.5%, Delhi 20.8%, Bihar 19.1% and Jharkhand 18%
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...