Unitech, ex-directors booked in bank fraud

New Delhi, January 6
The anti-graft central probe agency, CBI, has registered a new case against Unitech Limited and its former directors in connection with alleged IDBI Bank loan fraud involving an amount of Rs 395 crore, officials said today.
It is learnt that the CBI has booked the company and its former promoters and directors Ramesh Chandra, Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra nearly six months after the agency received a complaint from the bank.
The FIR against the accused persons and the entity was registered under the sections dealing with criminal conspiracy and cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.
