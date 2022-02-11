Unitech’s Chandras allowed video meets

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to rely on forensic auditors’ report in its chargesheet to be filed against Unitech’s ex-promoters Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra and others.

A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said the ED can rely on the Grant Thornton report after the agency said it will make the case against the Chandras stronger.

It also allowed Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra to have a video conference every fortnight after senior counsel Siddharth Dave sought weekly video conference meetings with the lawyers and family members with the Chandra brothers.

The brothers who have been in jail since August 2017 in cases relating to alleged siphoning home buyers' money are currently lodged in two separate jails in Mumbai. The Bench also allowed Unitech's founder 84-year- old Ramesh Chandra to move the special PMLA court at Patiala House Court to seek bail in a recent case registered against him by the ED.