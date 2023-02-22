UPI facility to travellers from G20 nations

Mumbai, February 21

The RBI on Tuesday said travellers from G20 countries arriving at Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi international airports can get Prepaid Payment Instruments wallets linked to UPI for making payments to over five crore merchant outlets across India.

Earlier this month, the RBI made an announcement regarding allowing access to UPI to foreign nationals and NRIs visiting India.

To start with, the RBI said, the facility is available to travellers from G20 countries, at select international airports (Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi).

Eligible travellers would be issued Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) wallets linked to UPI for making payments at merchant outlets.

"Delegates from G20 countries can also avail of this facility at various meeting venues," the RBI said.

Initially, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and two non-bank PPI issuers, Pine Labs Private Limited and Transcorp International Limited will issue UPI-linked wallets. — PTI

Service available at three airports