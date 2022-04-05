US-based Triton Electric Vehicle to set up commercial EV plant in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, April 5
US-based Triton Electric Vehicle LLC on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Gujarat government to set up a commercial electric vehicle manufacturing plant at Bhuj in Kutch district with a total investment of Rs 10,800 crore.
As per the agreement, Triton Electric Vehicle will set up the plant over 645-acre land with an annual production capacity of 50,000 trucks, said a statement from the office of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
The state government will assist in providing necessary approvals and registration process for the establishment of this plant in accordance with the existing policy, it said.
Triton Electric Vehicle will start the plant with an initial investment of Rs 1,200 crore in the current financial year. The company’s total investment will be Rs 10,800 crore. The plant will create direct and indirect employment opportunities to about 10,000 people, the statement said.
The company will also set up in-house facilities like robotic paint shop, chassis sub-assembly and quality assurance and material testing lab.
The agreement was signed between Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Mines Department, on behalf of the Gujarat government and Himanshu Patel, founder and CEO of Triton Electric Vehicle, in the presence of the chief minister in Gandhinagar.
The company manufactures electric semi-trucks, SUVs, electric sedans, defense EVs and e-rickshaws in the US, the release said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Fight to keep global heating under 1.5 degrees Celsius reached 'now or never' territory: IPCC
India says report justifies its emphasis on equity at all sc...
2.6 crore Indian adults have not taken even one Covid shot: Govt in Rajya Sabha
97 % of all doses administered so far have been free of cost...
Haryana Vidhan Sabha unanimously passes resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab
70 organised gangs with over 500 known members are active in...
Govt orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels
This is the first time that action has been taken against th...