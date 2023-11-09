 US DFC to provide $553 mn for Adani’s Colombo port : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • US DFC to provide $553 mn for Adani’s Colombo port

US DFC to provide $553 mn for Adani’s Colombo port

US DFC to provide $553 mn for Adani’s Colombo port


PTI

New Delhi, November 8

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will provide $553 million financing to Colombo West International Terminal Pvt Ltd — a consortium of India’s largest port operator Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Sri Lanka’s leading enterprise John Keells Holdings (JKH) and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

New terminal to expand capacity

  • This is the first time that the US government, through one of its agencies, is funding an Adani project
  • The Port of Colombo is the largest and busiest trans-shipment port in the Indian Ocean. It has been operating at more than 90% utilisation since 2021, signalling its need for additional capacity
  • The new terminal will cater to growing economies in the Bay of Bengal, taking advantage of Sri Lanka’s prime position on major shipping routes and its proximity to these expanding markets

DFC is the US government’s development finance institution.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) said the US fund will support the development of a deepwater shipping container terminal in the Port of Colombo.

“(It) will facilitate private sector-led growth and attract crucial foreign exchange to Sri Lanka to aid in its economic recovery,” it added.

According to the statement, the US, Sri Lanka and India will foster an enduring legacy of cooperation in the development of sustainable infrastructure, like smart and green ports.

DFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world. It invests across sectors, including energy, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture and small business and financial services.

As per the statement, this is the first time that the US government, through one of its agencies, is funding an Adani project.

APSEZ whole-time director and CEO Karan Adani said, “We welcome the association of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in funding the Adani project.” “When completed, Colombo West International Terminal project will transform the socio-economic landscape, not just in Colombo but across the island, through thousands of direct and indirect new employment opportunities and by massively boosting Sri Lanka’s trade and commerce ecosystem,” he said.

The Port of Colombo is the largest and busiest trans-shipment port in the Indian Ocean. It has been operating at more than 90% utilisation since 2021, signalling its need for additional capacity.

#Gautam Adani #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

5 Indians die in Australia pub crash

2
Delhi

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

3
Punjab

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

4
India

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly

5
Punjab

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

6
Patiala

Students stage protest at Patiala's Punjabi University, demand action against professor

7
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL employee while accepting bribe

8
Haryana

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

9
Sports

Shubman Gill and Siraj attain top spots in ICC ODI rankings

10
Punjab

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

BSF personnel injured in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers along IB in Jammu

BSF personnel injured in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers along IB in Jammu

The firing targeting Border Outposts in the district is the ...

Militant killed in encounter in Shopian

Militant killed in encounter in Shopian

Security forces personnel launch a cordon-and-search operati...

Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion

The committee is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draf...

Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies

Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies

Varun Raj Pucha, a computer science student at Valparaiso Un...

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

The city's Air Quality Index stands at 420 at 8 am on Thursd...


Cities

View All

3 of family strangled to death in Patti village

3 of family strangled to death in Patti village

International Punjabi Language Olympiad to be held in December

1,641-gm gold worth Rs 1 cr seized from two passengers at airport

Rs 507 cr paid to farmers for paddy

Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

MC levy on water bill payment draws flak

MC rolls out 'Prarambh' at Elante to boost recycled, eco-friendly products

Chandigarh’s air quality falls in ‘poor’ category again

Fearing threat to life, Arrive Safe chief moves High Court

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Delhi L-G visits Azadpur Mandi; to take up sanitation issues with CM

2 criminals wanted in 10 armed robberies held

Drug racket busted in Delhi

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

Adopt zero tolerance towards farm fires: Jalandhar DC

Jalandhar: Unavailability of balers makes farm fire matters worse

Give priority to senior citizens in govt offices: Minister

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in district

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

Waste Management: Civil works done at 19 sites, waste compactor systems not installed yet

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Forest Dept official for taking Rs 30K bribe

Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 17K, gold chain

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

2O LMT straw to be generated in Patiala district

Governor in attendance, PPS celebrates 63rd Founder’s Day

VB nabs official taking Rs 8K bribe

Punjabi University prof suspended after students protest