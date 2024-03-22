US sues Apple in landmark iPhone monopoly lawsuit

WASHINGTON, March 21
The U.S. Department of Justice and 15 states on Thursday sued Apple as the government cracks down on Big Tech, alleging the iPhone maker monopolised the smartphone market, hurt smaller rivals and drove up prices.
Apple joins competitors sued by regulators, including Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms and Amazon.com across the administrations of both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
“Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly.” The Justice Department said that Apple charges as much as $1,599 for an iPhone and makes larger profits than any others in the industry. Officials also said that Apple charges various business partners — from software developers to credit card companies and even its rivals such as Google — behind the scenes in ways that ultimately raise prices for consumers and drive up Apple's profits.— Reuters
