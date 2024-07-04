USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma over lack of cleanliness

New Delhi, July 3
Sun Pharma failed to adequately clean and maintain equipment used for drug manufacturing at its Dadra-based manufacturing plant, as per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
In a warning letter issued to company’s MD Dilip Shanghvi on June 18, the US health regulator stated it inspected the plant in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in December, 2023.
“Your firm failed to clean, maintain, and, as appropriate for the nature of the drug...,” the USFDA said.
