Utility vehicles drive auto sales in August

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, September 1

The sale of utility vehicles helped major automakers to register positive growth last month. This is evident from the August passenger vehicle sales data, as major manufacturers registered a spike in sales.

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSI) domestic sales witnessed a growth of 16.35% with 1,56,114 units in August as compared to 1,34,166 units in August last year despite a significant drop in sales of cars in mini, compact and mid-size segments. The sales of utility vehicles posted a growth of 118% to 58,746 units whereas the passenger car sales contracted year-on-year by 10% to 85,509 units in August this year.

Overall, MSI sold a total of 189,082 units, its highest-ever monthly sales volume. It includes domestic sales, sales to other OEMs and exports.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India reported sales of 53,830 units in August as compared to 49,510 units in August last year, witnessing a growth of 8.72%. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Demand for SUVs in our portfolio remains robust, contributing more than 60% to our domestic sales in August. Exter continues to excite customers, with more than 65,000 bookings already received so far.”

Also, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) sold 37,270 SUVs, the highest-ever in a month, in the domestic market, and overall 38,164 vehicles, including exports. MG Motor’s retail sales figures for the month of August stood at 4,185 units, a year-on-year growth of around 10% over the August last year.

However, Tata Motors’ sales dipped marginally to 45,513 units in August 2023 as compared to 47,166 units in August 2022.