Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt

New Delhi, April 24
Vedanta Resources Limited (Vedanta), the parent company of Mumbai-listed mining giant Vedanta Ltd, on Monday said it had paid all its maturing loans and bonds due in this month to reduce its gross debt by a further USD 1 billion.
Vedanta has now reduced debt by a total of USD 3 billion.
