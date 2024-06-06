Veg thali gets dearer by 9 pc in May on onion, tomato price jump: Crisil

Mumbai, June 6
The average cost of a vegetarian thali became dearer by 9 per cent in May primarily due to the jump in onion, tomato and potato prices, a report said on Thursday.
However, a decline in broiler price contributed to a decrease in the cost of a non-vegetarian meal, as per Crisil Market Intelligence and Analysis' monthly "Roti Rice Rate" report.
The cost of veg thali, which comprises roti, vegetables (onions, tomatoes and potatoes), rice, dal, curd and salad, increased to Rs 27.80 per plate in May from Rs 25.50 in the year-ago period, and was also marginally higher when compared to Rs 27.40 in April 2024, it said.
The report attributed the overall hike in the vegetarian thali price to a 39 per cent increase in prices of tomato, 41 per cent in potato and 43 per cent in onion.
"Lower onion arrivals on account of a significant drop in rabi acreage coupled with a decline in potato arrivals on account of the adverse impact of late blight and crop damage in West Bengal contributed towards the increase in prices," it said.
The prices of rice and pulses also increased by 13 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.
Prices of cumin, chilli and vegetable oil fell 37 per cent, 25 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, preventing a further increase in the cost of the veg thali, the report said.
In the case of non-veg thali, which comprises all the same ingredients but dal gets replaced by chicken, the price declined to Rs 55.90 in May as compared to Rs 59.90 in the year-ago period, and was also lower when compared with preceding April price of Rs 56.30 per thali.
A 16 per cent decline in the broiler prices, which has a 50 per cent weightage in the overall price, was the primary reason for the decline in the cost of non-veg thali on a year-on-year basis, it said.
