Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

File photo of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Reuters

PTI

Mumbai, August 14

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India’s Warren Buffett, died here Sunday morning.

He was 62.

Jhunjhunwala died early this morning due to a cardiac arrest, a source in his newly set up airline said.

A self-made trader, investor and businessman, he was also known as the ‘Big Bull’ of Dalal Street. With an estimated net worth of around USD 5.8 billion (about Rs 46,000 crore), Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes’ 2021 listing.

Son of an income tax officer, he is survived by his wife and three children.

A chartered accountant by education, he had not been keeping well for the last few months because of a kidney ailment. He was seen on a wheelchair at recent public events. 

Starting off his journey in stock markets while still in college with a capital of just Rs 5,000, he recently teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air—India’s newest budget carrier. The airline began commercial operations this month with its maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

He began investing with Rs 5,000 in 1985 when the Bombay Stock Exchange’s benchmark index Sensex was at 150; it now trades at over 59,000.

He had investments in more than three dozen companies, the most valuable being watch and jewellery maker Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate. His portfolio included companies like Star Health, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies and Tata Motors.

He was also the chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech and sat on the board of directors of firms such as Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India and Geojit Financial Services.

His 5.05 per cent holding in Titan alone is worth over Rs 11,000 crore. His largest holding is in Aptech Ltd (23.37 per cent), followed by Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd (17.49 per cent), Metro Brands (14.43 per cent), NCC Ltd (2.62 per cent) and Nazara Technologies Ltd (10.03 per cent).

Born on July 5, 1960, in a Rajasthani family, Jhunjhunwala grew up in Bombay, where his father worked as a Commissioner of Income Tax. He graduated from Sydenham College and thereafter enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

He earned his first big profit in 1986 when he bought 5,000 shares of Tata Tea at Rs 43 and the stock rose to Rs 143 within three months. In three years, he earned Rs 20-25 lakh.

His privately-owned stock trading firm Rare Enterprises derived its name from the first two letters of his name and that of his wife Rekha, who is also a stock market investor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met Jhunjhunwala and his wife last year, described him as indomitable, full of life, witty and insightful.

“He leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal expressed deep anguish over the passing away of Jhunjhunwala.

"Deeply anguished at the demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

2
Business

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

3
Nation

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

4
Punjab

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's haveli in Pakistan collapses

5
Trending

Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

6
Punjab

16 new medical colleges to be set up in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

PSPCL slips in national ratings, now ranks 16th

8
Punjab

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

9
Punjab

Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

10
Nation

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation

Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation

President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...

Veteran stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s clip at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...

Cities

View All

1,114 cameras to keep eye on city 24X7 in five months: Nijjar

1,114 cameras to keep eye on city 24X7 in five months: Nijjar

Retd station master's desire to revisit his birthplace in Pak remains unrealised

Girl's body handed over to father

National Lok Adalat organised

Historic Kaleawala Khoo to be developed as heritage site

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

5,885 form human Tricolour

Tiranga rallies held across City Beautiful

Alliance Air service connecting Delhi with Kullu and Chandigarh to start from Monday

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Yamuna recedes below danger mark in Delhi; CM urges people to avoid river banks

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

I-Day: Cops leave nothing to chance

I-Day: Cops leave nothing to chance

Hoshiarpur: 3 of family killed as truck rams into car

Phagwara: After farmer-minister talks, NH opened partially

Private hospitals won't receive govt honour: IMA, Punjab

Lok Adalat helps reunite family after over 2 years

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Ludhiana: Youngster arrested with Rs 4.09 lakh fake currency

Finally, Tricolour hoisted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana

After moving from Pakistan, Kulars sweat it out together to get going

Seven injured in fire triggered by LPG leak

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines