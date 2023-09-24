 Vietjet to launch more services to India; Tiruchirappalli-Ho Chi Minh City route from November : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Vietjet to launch more services to India; Tiruchirappalli-Ho Chi Minh City route from November

Vietjet to launch more services to India; Tiruchirappalli-Ho Chi Minh City route from November

Direct flight services from Kerala’s Kochi to Ho Chi Minh City have already been launched by the private carrier

Vietjet to launch more services to India; Tiruchirappalli-Ho Chi Minh City route from November

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), September 24

As Vietnam is largely becoming an emerging tourism destination for Indian travellers, Vietjet, the country’s largest private carrier, is getting ready to tap this growing interest by expanding its service to India connecting more cities.

A new route connecting Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) and Ho Chi Minh City is expected to be launched this November, airline authorities said here.

Direct flight services from Kerala’s Kochi to Ho Chi Minh City had already been launched by the private carrier from Cochin International Airport in August.

A senior airline official said here that Vietjet currently has 32 return flights servicing India each week.

“From November, Vietjet is expected to launch a new route connecting Tiruchirappalli and Ho Chi Minh City and we have plans to have an initial frequency of three return flights per week, in order to meet rising demand from travellers in both countries,” the official, who doesn’t want to be named, said.

Vietjet would like to eventually expand its services to all capital cities in India, he said.

The official was speaking in Ho Chi Minh City during a recent interaction with a select media delegation from India.

Explaining reasons for their plan to increase its connectivity, he said Vietnam is an emerging tourism destination for Indian travellers, while many Vietnamese are also very curious to explore one of oldest civilisations in Asia.

“Vietjet’s entry into the market has increased the total number of passengers travelling between Vietnam and India in the first six months of 2023 to over 3 lakh, nearly five times higher than 70,000 passengers recorded in the same period last year,” he said.

In particular, for routes connecting to Ho Chi Minh City, we have seven round-trip flights from Ahmedabad weekly, and four round-trip flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi, respectively, he said.

For routes connecting to Hanoi, there are seven round-trip flights weekly from Ahmedabad, three round-trip flights from Delhi and another three from Mumbai, he further said.

When asked how Vietjet’s expansion would benefit the Indian economy, the official said the airline’s new routes would deliver sustainable growth in tourism, trade and economy in both Vietnam and India.

“Our commitment and passion is to make air travel more affordable for both Vietnamese and Indian people, help stimulate bilateral growth in tourism, trade and economy, and maintain and grow our presence in the Indian market while ensuring quality service to meet Indian demand,” he added.

Further explaining their future plans for Indian passengers, the official said Vietjet recently added a seventh A330 to its fleet to meet demand in the region. By the end on 2023, the airline expects to have a total of 10 A330s, he added.

Vietjet has been operating for over a decade with around 450 flights daily across 120 routes connecting Vietnam with other countries across Asia and Australia.

#Kerala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

2
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

3
India

AFT upholds discharge of 48 trainees by Indian Navy for failing to qualify in academics

4
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

5
Entertainment

Dharmendra calls himself 'qismat wala' as he shares a happy picture enjoying Sunny's 'Gadar 2' success

6
India

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

7
Punjab

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

8
World

‘Going through hell’, minor daughter shoots dead father for raping her for 3 months: Lahore police

9
India

Video: iPhone delivery delayed, duo assault showroom staff in Delhi; arrested

10
Punjab

Farmers' bodies call three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab from September 28

Don't Miss

View All
Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

Top News

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Serious matter, cooperation must: Canadian PM

India-Middle East-Europe corridor will become basis of world trade for centuries: PM Modi

India-Middle East-Europe corridor will become basis of world trade for centuries: PM Modi

Recalls ‘Silk route’, an ancient trade corridor used by Indi...

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...

Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, ‘very close’ in Rajasthan: Rahul

Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul

Speaking at a conclave, the Congress leader says idea of ‘on...


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city Amritsar with Alliance Air

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

Amritsar: SoE student, teachers develop piezoelectric shoes

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Preparations in full swing for Sodal Mela

Ensure city’s cleanliness on a priority, minister tells Jalandhar MC

NIA court hearing attachment case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s house near Phillaur

Gulf ordeal: 5 more Punjab women return

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city Patiala, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol