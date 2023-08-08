Vijay Sharma to buy 10.3% stake in Paytm

New Delhi, August 7
Fintech firm One97 Communications founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will acquire 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV through an off-market transfer in no-cash deal.
Deal dynamics
- Sharma will buy 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin through his 100% owned overseas entity Resilient Asset Management BV
- Resilient Asset in return will issue optionally convertible debentures to Antfin
Antfin will continue to hold the economic rights of the stake that is being transferred to Sharma.
Pursuant to this transaction, there would be no change in the management or control of Paytm, since Sharma would continue as managing director and CEO, and the existing Board would continue as it is.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress questions PM Modi's silence on Manipur, BJP's nationalism
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opens discussion on no-confidence m...
No confidence is against Modi for having done good: MP Nishikant Dubey
Also raises issue of Supreme Court stay on Rahul Gandhi's co...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...