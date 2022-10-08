Vinod R Tanti appointed CMD of Suzlon Energy

New Delhi, October 7
Suzlon Energy on Friday announced the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as its Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect for the next three years.
The announcement came after demise of Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti, who was holding the position of Chairman and Managing Director, on October 1, 2022.
The Board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Friday has, inter alia, approved the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as the Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect, i.e. from October 7, 2022 for a period of three years, i.e. up to 6th October 2025, according to a BSE filing.
The appointment of Tanti would be subject to the approval of the shareholders at the next general meeting of the company, it stated.
Consequent to his appointment as the managing director, Tanti resigned as the whole-time director and chief operating officer with immediate effect, i.e. October 7, 2022, the filing said.
