 Vision plan being prepared for India to become developed economy of $30trn by 2047: NITI Aayog CEO : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Vision plan being prepared for India to become developed economy of $30trn by 2047: NITI Aayog CEO

Vision plan being prepared for India to become developed economy of $30trn by 2047: NITI Aayog CEO

Says the vision document will identify sectors, technologies where India can be a world leader

Vision plan being prepared for India to become developed economy of $30trn by 2047: NITI Aayog CEO

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 29

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday said a vision document is being prepared for India to become a developed economy of about USD 30 trillion by 2047.

The vision document will outline the institutional and structural changes/reforms that will be needed for the country to become a developed nation by 2047.

The draft Vision India @2047 will be ready by December 2023 and it will be presented before the country in the next three months, he said.

“A vision plan is being prepared for India to become a developed economy of about USD 30 trillion (USD 29.2 trillion) by 2047... the whole purpose of the vision document is to avoid the middle-income trap,” he told reporters here.

According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the middle-income trap captures a situation where a middle-income country can no longer compete internationally in standardized, labor-intensive goods because wages are relatively too high, but it also cannot compete in higher value-added activities on a broad enough scale because productivity is relatively too low.

“We are worried about the middle-income trap... India has to cut through the poverty thing and middle-income trap,” he said.

While addressing the Chief Ministers of all states in the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all Chief Ministers to work towards making our nation Vikshit Bharat by 2047.

The process was kickstarted by Cabinet Secretary in December 2021, and 10 Sectoral Groups of Secretaries (SGoSs) were tasked with preparing thematic/sectoral visions.

Multiple rounds of brainstorming and visioning consultations with industry chambers, export promotion council, think tank, research institutions took place.

NITI Aayog was tasked in 2023 to consolidate the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Vikshit Bharat @2047.

“Consultations with SGoSs and thought leaders (including chairman Adani Group Gautam Adani, chairman of the diversified Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai) will take place in November 2023,” Subrahmanyam said.

According to him, the vision document will also identify sectors, technologies where India can be a world leader/global champion.

It will suggest measures to leverage India’s market size and the country’s regional disparities, Subrahmanyam added.

Meanwhile, the NITI Aayog CEO said that states are also developing their vision documents.

According to the World Bank, the world’s middle-income countries (MICs) are a diverse group by size, population, and income level.

Economies with a GNI (Gross National Income) per capita between USD 1,036 and USD 4,045 are defined as lower middle-income economies and those with a GNI per capita between USD 4,046 and USD 12,535 are defined as upper middle-income economies.

Middle-income countries are home to 75 per cent of the world’s population and 62 per cent of the world’s poor. They also represent about one-third of global GDP and are major engines of global growth. Countries with annual per capita income of over USD 12,000 are defined as high-income economies.

#NITI Aayog

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Two dead, 52 injured in IED blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

2
Punjab

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

3
Punjab

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

4
Trending

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dies at 54

5
Punjab

Shopkeeper shot dead in Punjab’s Bathinda

6
Punjab

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

7
Punjab

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

8
Comment

Spin wizard, mentor, Bedi was a charmer

9
Comment

Saviours of Kashmir in October 1947

10
Punjab

Farm fire haze impedes visibility, breathing in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

10 persons injured in rail accident in Andhra Pradesh

6 dead, 25 injured in Andhra train accident

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy instructs officials concerned to undert...

ICC World Cup: India make 229 for 9 against England

ICC World Cup: India make it six in a row after Shami-Bumrah show, defeat England by 100 runs

The emphatic win would not have been possible without specia...

One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala’s Kochi

Two dead, 52 injured in IED blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

Man claiming to be member of Jehovah’s Witnesses claims repo...

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as Punjab DGP

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as Punjab DGP

Alleges he was pressured to relinquish charge of the post of...

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

Identifying himself as Martin, the man alleged that he took ...


Cities

View All

Two men shot dead by armed assailants in Jandiala

Two men shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

GNDU chosen for 5G Use-Case Lab

Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

43 slots left, UT may stop fuel 2-wheeler registration today

Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Paid parking at Sec 26 mandi to be resumed

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

Delhi’s air ‘very poor’ for second consecutive day

Delhi’s air ‘very poor’ for second consecutive day

Security beefed up in Delhi around churches after Kerala blast in convention centre

Ban BS III, BS IV diesel buses in NCR areas of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai to Centre

At 304, Delhi air worsens to 'very poor'

Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Saras Mela receives massive footfall

Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Punjab fencing team secures gold medal