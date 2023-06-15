Vodafone, Hutchison merge to create UK’s biggest operator

London/Hong Kong, June 14

Vodafone and CK Hutchison finally unveiled the £15-billion pound ($19 billion) merger of their British mobile operations on Wednesday, saying the creation of a new market leader would drive competition and investment in the country.

The long-awaited deal, after the two companies disclosed talks in October, will now trigger prolonged scrutiny by the anti-trust regulator into whether an operator with 27 million customers could lead to higher mobile prices.

The two firms said they would invest £11 billion to create “one of Europe’s most advanced standalone 5G networks”. — Reuters