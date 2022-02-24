Vodafone in talks to sell stake in Indus Towers to Airtel

PTI

New Delhi, February 23

British telecom giant Vodafone is in discussions to sell its around 5% stake in telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers to Bharti Airtel, according to industry sources.

The deal, if it goes through, could be worth over Rs 3,300 crore, they said. When contacted, Vodafone Airtel refused to comment. The proceeds will be pumped into the Indian entity, Vodafone Idea, they said. Vodafone currently holds about 28% stake in Indus Towers. —

