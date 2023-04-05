WagonR, Alto K10 score low safety rating in crash test

New Delhi, April 4

Vehicle safety group Global NCAP on Tuesday said it has given one and two-star safety ratings for adult occupant protection to Maruti Suzuki India’s popular models WagonR and Alto K10, respectively after conducting crash tests.

Both the models scored zero stars for child occupant protection as per the Global NCAP’s latest round of crash tests. The company, however, said its vehicles meet India’s crash safety regulations which are almost similar to the standards in Europe.

Global NCAP rates vehicles from zero to five based on their safety features and automobiles with a higher rating are considered safer for occupants.

According to its latest test, Global NCAP stated that the Alto K10 showed a stable structure and marginal to good protection for adult chest to head in the frontal impact but showed weak protection to the chest in the side impact.

The WagonR also offered weak chest protection for the driver despite the improvements in the restraint systems by Maruti Suzuki since the previous version of the model was tested by Global NCAP, it added.

“We have been delighted with the positive response from Indian automakers and some global automakers as well. Although there has been some limited improvement, we are yet to see this safety commitment deployed in the most popular Maruti Suzuki models,” Global NCAP Secretary General Alejandro Furas noted.

Given that six airbags are becoming a mandatory requirement for new models sold in India, it is particularly worrying for Global NCAP that Maruti Suzuki does not even make this requirement available as a customer option, he added.

“For Maruti Suzuki also safety has always been a top priority. India’s crash safety regulations are almost similar to the standards in Europe and all our models meet these regulations and are duly tested and certified by the Government of India,” Maruti Suzuki spokesperson said. — PTI

Global NCAP crash tests