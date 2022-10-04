 'Wall of Delhi' painted on BSES' South Ex-II Grid : The Tribune India

'Wall of Delhi' painted on BSES' South Ex-II Grid

'Wall of Delhi' painted on BSES' South Ex-II Grid

As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, a ‘Wall of Delhi’ has been painted on the BSES’ South Ex-II Grid. It was inaugurated by MoS for External Affairs & Culture Ms Meenakshi Lekhi recently. The mural covers 1,300 sq ft area and depicts Delhi's landmarks.

Ivy Hospital holds workshop on heart disease

To promote awareness about heart disease, Ivy Hospital, Amritsar, organised an event on World Heart Day. Dr Pankaj Goel, Director and chief cardiac surgeon of the hospital, highlighted the importance of awareness about the prevention of the disease.

Skoda Auto India records growth in double digits

Škoda Auto India has recorded sales of 3,543 units in September as compared to the 3,027 units sold in September 2021, registering a growth of 17% year-on-year.

OPPO service centres 3.0 to improve customer service

To improve customer service and experience, OPPO India has unveiled its service centres 3.0. These centres are designed for the modern and young customer who look for a premium experience at all touchpoints.

SBI Card announces exciting offers till Oct 31

SBI Card has lined up many exciting offers for its customers till October 31. The offers range across a wide set of popular categories that include electronics, mobiles, fashion & lifestyle, jewellery, travel and online marketplaces, among others.

Tally Solutions to assist MSMEs in e-invoicing

As the deadline for e-invoicing adoption is nearing for GST-registered businesses with a turnover of Rs 10 crore and more, Tally Solutions is gearing up to assist these businesses to seamlessly transition and manage e-invoicing with its fully connected solution TallyPrime.

AmEx, Nasscom Foundation in pact to empower women

Nasscom Foundation and American Express (AmEx) have partnered to train and upskill 700 women graduates in Haryana through an employment-linked training project ‘Women Empowerment Through Technology’.

Starbucks opens drive-thru facility at Sunview Enclave

Starbucks has opened a drive-thru facility at Sunview Enclave, Ayali Kalan, Ludhiana. Customers can stop for a quick break at the café with outdoor seating and free Wi-Fi. The store has also installed an EV charging station for the convenience of people.

Toyota announces prices of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

After announcing the prices of the top four grades of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder earlier this month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the prices of the remaining seven grades of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Brand Concepts unveils ‘Bagline’ store at Elante

Fashion and lifestyle accessories firm Brand Concepts has unveiled its new store ‘Bagline’ at Nexus Elante Mall. The brand specialises in the manufacturing of trendy bags, backpacks and fashion accessories.

Ethnic menswear brand ‘TASVA’ in Chandigarh

Ethnic menswear brand TASVA by Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and designer Tarun Tahiliani has opened its outlet in Chandigarh.

Bakery brand Theobroma expands in tricity

Mumbai-based premium bakery and patisserie brand, Theobroma, has launched its outlet in Mohali. It will soon open its second outlet in the tricity at Elante Mall by the end of October.

HDFC Bank launches Festive Treats 4.0

HDFC Bank is set to make this festive season bigger, better and brighter with Festive Treats 4.0 — the fourth edition of its annual campaign of attractive offers on all its banking and lending products and discounts on shopping.

Hero MotoCorp brightens up festive season

Hero MotoCorp has launched ‘Hero GIFT’ — the Grand Indian Festival of Trust. The initiative includes exciting model refreshes, retail benefits, slew of financing schemes, pre-booking offers and much more.

Glenmark commemorates World Heart Month in Sept

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals celebrated World Heart Month in September by organising 300 public awareness rallies and over 8,000 hypertension screening camps across India. The company partnered with over 8,000 doctors and 10,000 healthcare professionals from 42 cities.

