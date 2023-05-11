Walmart eyes $10 bn annual exports from India by 2027

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Walmart today said it was on course to fulfill its commitment of exporting goods worth $10 billion from India annually by 2027.

On a visit to Bengaluru, Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon reinforced his company’s commitment to building an ecosystem of suppliers and partners, including SMEs, to meet its goal of sourcing $10 billion of India-made goods after four years. McMillon was speaking with a cross-section of suppliers, merchants, grantees, artisans and MSMEs involved by the company and its programmes along with Flipkart and PhonePe, stated a company news release.

Walmart is trying to shed its image of being involved in underhand deals after it was asked by the US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission in 2019 to pay $282.7 million in fines for corrupt practices to secure businesses in India, China, Mexico and Brazil.